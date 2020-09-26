JKML leader Dr Ghulam Rasool Ghulam passes away in IIOJK

Srinagar, September 26 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, prominent leader of Jammu and Kashmir Muslim League (JKML), Dr Ghulam Rasool Ghulam, passed away in Srinagar, yesterday.

A large number of people, Hurriyat leaders and activists including Mushtaq-ul-Islam, Abdul Ahad Parra and Feroz Ahmad Khan participated in his funeral.

Meanwhile, the JKML leaders including Ishtiyaq Hameed expressed solidarity with the bereaved family. They prayed Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant the aggrieved family the courage to bear this loss with patience.

