Kashmiris rendering sacrifices for right to self-determination: Prof Butt

Srinagar, September 26 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, senior Hurriyat leader, Professor Abdul Ghani Butt, has said that the world is changing and in the changing political scenario the just cases of oppressed nations need to be addressed.

Professor Abdul Ghani Butt addressing different delegations at Wazir Bagh in Srinagar said, Kashmir cause is a just cause and sacrifices rendered by Kashmiri people are for the right to self-determination. He said, “We stand for peace and prefer peace over violence but in the face of expansionist designs peace can never prevail. So we seek a peaceful resolution of Kashmir through a dialogue process.”

Professor Abdul Ghani Butt also hailed Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan, for his persistent support to the Kashmir cause and his utmost efforts to highlight the Kashmir dispute at the international forums.

It is due to this persistent hard work of Prime Minister Imran Khan that world is now recognizing the grave situation in the region, in general, and in Kashmir, in particular, he said.

Professor Butt also visited the residence of slain advocate, Baber Qadri, at Tangmarg in Baramulla district and expressed solidarity with the bereaved family.

