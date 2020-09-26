KIIR webinar slams India’s digital siege in IIOJK

Calls for holding India accountable for its crimes against Kashmiris

Islamabad, September 26 (KMS): Speakers at a webinar hosted by the Kashmir Institute of International Relations (KIIR) in collaboration with World Muslim Congress (WMC) have called upon the world community particularly the UN to hold the Indian government accountable for violating all international norms and its obligations under the UN charter.

The webinar titled “Digital Apartheid in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, based on the report of Jammu and Kashmir Coalition of Civil Society (JKCCC) on internet siege was held as the sidelines activity of the ongoing 45th session of the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) in Geneva. The speakers included former member of British Parliament, Phil Bennion; Afzal Khan, Shadow Minister/ Deputy Leader House of Commons; UK-based Kashmiri rights activist, Muzamil Ayub Thakkur, Assistant Professor Punjab University, Dr Sania Muneer; and International Law Expert, Ms Mariana Zucca. The event was moderated by the KIIR Chairman, Altaf Hussain Wani.

In his initial remarks the KIIR chief apprised the panelists of the prevailing political and human rights situation in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir. He said that there was a dire need that the global community should realize the gravity of the Kashmir conflict and play its much needed role to settle this long-pending dispute, which has been main cause and consequence of rights violations in the occupied territory.

Highlighting the devastating impacts of over a year-long military siege and communication blockade on the Kashmiri society, the speakers strongly criticized the digital apartheid and internet siege in IIOJK and termed it as a collective punishment to the people of the territory.

Reiterating their support to the Kashmiris’ legitimate struggle for right to self-determination, the distinguished panelists asked the international community to shun its policy of indifference towards Kashmir dispute and play an effective role in settling it in line with the UN resolutions. Referring to international covenants they said, “The Indian government has no authority to restrict people’s right to freedom of movement and access to the Internet and basic human rights.”

