Killing of Babar Qadri evokes more condemnation

Srinagar, September 26 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Hurriyat leaders and organizations continue to condemn the brutal killing of prominent lawyer, Advocate Babar Qadri.

Babar Qadri was killed after he was shot at by unidentified gunmen at his residence in Hawal area of Srinagar on Thursday.

The Jammu and Kashmir Anjuman Sharie Shian in a statement issued in Srinagar demanded of the occupation authorities to bring the perpetrators of this crime to book. “We pray for peace to the soul of the deceased and fortitude to the bereaved family in this hour of grief,” the party spokesman said in the statement.

Jammu and Kashmir Pir Panjal Peace Foundation Chairman, Muhammad Hanif Kalis, in a statement in Jammu said that a true and just voice was once again silenced by mysterious persons called unknown gunmen by the authorities. He appealed to the international community to play its role in exposing these unknown gunmen involved in such killings.

Jammu and Kashmir Pir Panjal Freedom Movement, Vice Chairman, Qazi Muhammad Imran, in a statement issued in Islamabad strongly denounced the cold-blooded murder of Babar Qadri. He said, India has made IIOJK the largest prison in the world and any Kashmiri who raises his/her voice against the freedom of his/her motherland from Indian occupation oppression is either imprisoned or killed. He said, India will not succeed to suppress the Kashmiris’ freedom movement with such brutal tactics and the day is not far when the dawn of freedom will rise in Jammu and Kashmir.

On the other hand, people in large numbers including relatives, friends, lawyers, journalists, activists and civil society figures from across IIOJK continue to visit Sheikhpora area of Tangmarg, the ancestral village of Babar Qadri in Baramulla district, to condole his killing.

