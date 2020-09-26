PM Imran Khan hailed for raising Kashmir dispute at UNGA

Srinagar, September 26 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Hurriyat leaders and organizations have thanked the Pakistan Prime Minister, Imran Khan, for highlighting the Kashmir dispute and the Indian atrocities in the territory at the UN General Assembly.

PM Imran Khan in his virtual address to the ongoing 75th session of the UNGA on Friday urged the UN Security Council to protect the Kashmiris from an impending genocide by India. He warned that there would be no durable peace and stability in South Asia until the Kashmir dispute was resolved on the basis of international legitimacy. He also called upon the global community to investigate the grave human rights violations being perpetrated with complete impunity in IIOJK by the Indian occupational forces.

The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar appreciating the speech of Imran Khan said that the Prime Minister has exposed to the world the ugly face of the so-called democratic India. He said that the PM Imran Khan during his address not only spoke on behalf of the Kashmiri people but also truly represented their sentiments and feelings by highlighting the Kashmir dispute at the global forum.

The spokesman said, this is the reason that Kashmiri people consider Pakistan as their advocate because from day one the country has been striving for a lasting and peaceful settlement of the Kashmir dispute. He pointed out that the Kashmir dispute has been pending with the United Nations for the last several decades due to India’s stubbornness, adding that it is high time for the UN to implement its resolutions and resolve the lingering dispute for ensuring permanent peace in the region.

Senior Hurriyat leader, Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori, in a statement issued in Srinagar thanked PM Imran Khan and Turkish President, Tayyip Erdogan, for raising the Kashmir dispute during their addresses to the UNGA. He said, the speeches of Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Imran Khan are eye-openers for India as the international community is no longer ready to listen to its false narrative on Jammu and Kashmir. “The way Imran Khan spoke on Kashmir issue at the UN is commendable. I also thank the people of Pakistan for highlighting the Kashmir issue and sacrifices of Kashmiris,” he said. Khan Sopori urged the UN Secretary General, Antonio Guterres, to play his role in resolving the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the relevant resolutions of the World Body.

The Chairman of Tehreek-e-Muzahamat Jammu and Kashmir, Bilal Siddiqui, in a statement in Srinagar termed the speech of PM Imran khan as a grim reminder to the World Body of its failures to implement its resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir for the last over seven long decades. He thanked the Pakistan premier for boldly and timely reminding the international community of its commitments and obligations to resolve Kashmir dispute as per UN resolutions and Kashmiris’ aspirations. “At the same time the speech strengthens the resolve of subjugated masses of Jammu and Kashmir who are resisting the illegitimate Indian occupation,” he added.

Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference Chairman, Shabbir Ahmed Dar, in a statement said, PM Imran Khan ably put the cases of Kashmir and Palestine before the world and put forward convincing argument to resolve these issues immediately so that the world peace security and stability can be ensured. He said, the historical nature of the two disputes should be a matter of grave concern for the UN as these are the oldest issues on its agenda pending resolution. “We hope the UN will rise above from its economic considerations and take effective steps for the resolution of these two burning issues,” he added.

The Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Political Movement (DPM) Khawaja Firdous in his statement in Srinagar said the Prime Minister of Pakistan has won the hearts of the Kashmiri people. He added that Imran Khan proved himself as the true spokesman for Kashmiris by highlighting the Kashmir dispute in the international forum. He said that the Kashmir dispute was currently under discussion in the international forum so the world community should play its role in resolving it in accordance with the UN resolutions and the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

The spokesman of Tehreek-e-Wahdat-e-Islami in a statement in Srinagar described the Prime Minister Imran Khan’s address to the UN General Assembly as very encouraging for Kashmiris. He that Imran Khan had fully exposed the nefarious actions of Narendra Modi’s fascist government in IIOJK. He added that India was trying its best to cover up its cruelties in Kashmir and mislead the world. However, he said, the speech of the Prime Minister of Pakistan was eye-opener for the international community. The spokesman said that it was the second time that the Prime Minister of Pakistan in his address to the UN General fully expressed the sentiments and feelings of Kashmiris for which the subjugated Kashmiri people were very grateful to him.

The Chairman Kashmir Council Europe, Ali Raza Syed, in a statement in Brussels welcomed Imran Khan’s stance on the Kashmir dispute. He said that Pakistan should intensify its efforts to highlight the Indian atrocities in IIOJK. “Pakistan should send special diplomatic missions to foreign countries in order to build a wider pressure on India involved in crimes against humanity IIOJK. There is a need of a comprehensive move on Kashmir issue for convincing the international community to strongly ask India to stop abuses of human rights in the occupied territory. Specially, the cases of extrajudicial killings and other crimes against humanity in IIOJK should be raised at international courts,” Ali Raza Syed added. He also demanded of the major world powers to send their diplomatic representatives to IIOJK to take stock of severe human right situation in the territory.

