PM Imran’s address to UNGA true reflection of Kashmiris’ desire: Fai

Washington, September 26 (KMS): The Secretary General of World Kashmir Awareness Forum, Dr Ghulam Nabi Fai has hailed the address of the Pakistan Prime Minister, Imran Khan in the United Nations General Assembly.

Dr Ghulam Nabi Fai in a statement issued in Washington said that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s appeal to the UN to persuade India, “to agree to resolve the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the relevant UN Security Council resolutions and the wishes of the Kashmiri people,” is the true reflection of the desire and wishes of the people of Kashmir.

He added that the people of Kashmir had made it clear that no solution would stand unless it carries the stamp of genuineness and rests convincingly on the principle of right to self-determination.

Ghulam Nabi Fai said that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s intervention during the 75th session of the UN General Assembly was based on factual data.

He said, in particular his warning to the world powers has been shared by other world leaders in the past, like President Nelson Mandela, President Putin and President Bill Clinton and others.

President Bill Clinton said that Kashmir was the most dangerous place on earth.

President Putin said, “India and Pakistan should resolve Kashmir dispute in the interest of peace in South Asia and rest of the world.” (December 3, 2004).

General Lloyd J Austin, Commander of the US Central Command said, “Long-standing tensions between Pakistan and India also threaten regional stability as both states have substantial military forces arrayed along their borders and the disputed Kashmir Line of Control (LoC).” (March 6, 2014).

Washington-based Atlantic Council reported, “The nub of the India-Pakistan conflict is the dispute over Jammu and Kashmir. Its acrimony is felt in all international forums where the two nations meet. Kashmir remains a potential global flashpoint that could escalate into a nuclear war very quickly.” (April 24, 2014).

Dr. Madeleine Albright, Secretary of State during Clinton Administration, said that the United States would continue its efforts “to ease tensions in South Asia.” Kashmir is a fuse, and the region a tinderbox as a result of the Kashmir issue. (February 9, 2000).

Prime Minister Recep Tayyip Erdogan said, “We are in favor of peaceful resolution of Kashmir issue and international legitimacy in the region.”

