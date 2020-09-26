Rajouri labourers’ families demand severe punishment to killer troops

Jammu, September 26 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the families of the three innocent labourers, who were killed by Indian troops in a fake encounter in July this year, have once again demanded severe punishment to the killer soldiers.

The families reiterated their demand after Indian police admitted that the DNA samples of all three youth killed in July 18 Shopian fake encounter matched their relatives.

Indian Army had killed three youth during a cordon and search operation in Amshipora area of Shopian on July 18, 2020, and passed them on as “unidentified militants”. However, the victims were later identified as Imtiyaz Ahmed, Abrar Ahmed and Muhammad Ibrar from Rajouri, by their families through the pictures released by the army. The families said that the youth had gone to the Kashmir Valley in search of work.

Indian troops had been involved in fake encounter killings in IIOJK in the past also and Pathribal fake encounter of 2000 and Machil fake encounter of 2010 are its glaring examples.

Mohammad Yousuf, father of slain Ibrar Ahmed, in an interview said, “Truth can never be killed. From day one we were saying that the three are our boys.”

“They were our boys and how could someone even imagine that we cannot recognize their bodies from photographs,” Yousuf said. He added that the bodies of the youth should be handed over to families so that they can perform funeral and burial in their ancestral graveyard.

Muhammad Yousuf called for immediate registration of FIR against those involved in the fake encounter and their speedy trial to punish them for this heinous crime.

Ibrar’s wife called for justice saying three innocent youth have been killed in a staged encounter. “I call for justice for my husband as well as for other two youth who have been killed in a fake encounter and were termed as militants despite the fact that they were innocent and were not involved in any act of militancy,” she said.

Salim, another local and relative of all three, said, “They were innocent and were killed in a staged encounter.”

