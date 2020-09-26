Solidarity expressed with family of martyred youth

Srinagar, September 26 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Youth Social Forum (JKYSF) leader, Zubair Hassan Mir, visited Pahalgam area of Islamabad district, today, and expressed solidarity with the family of a martyred youth, Umar Khan.

Umar Khan was martyred by Indian troops along with another youth during a cordon and search operation in Bijbehara area of the district, yesterday.

Speaking on the occasion, Zubair Hassan Mir said that Kashmiris always wanted a peaceful settlement of the Kashmir dispute and they for sacrificing their lives for the purpose.

He also thanked the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan, for highlighting the Indian atrocities on the people of IIOJK during his address to the session of the UN General Assembly.

