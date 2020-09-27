Experts on Kashmir say PM Imran Khan well exposed India before world

👉#KashmirAgainRaisedAtUNGA

Srinagar, September 27 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, experts on Kashmir affairs have said that Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has very well exposed Indian hegemonic and fascist designs in his virtual speech at the United Nations General Assembly, the other day.

An analytical report released by Kashmir Media Service on the basis of reactions of leaders of Hurriyat organizations, civil society members, academics and legal and political analysts stressed the international community to respond positively to the SOS on Kashmir from Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The All Parties Hurriyat Conference while hailing the Pakistani premier’s address said that Imran Khan had truly unveiled the ugly face of the so-called democratic India before the world. Hurriyat leaders Muhammad Yousuf Naqash and Abdul Samad Inqalabi said that Imran Khan’s address was the true reflection of the Kashmiris’ aspirations.

Prime Minister Imran Khan in his address while emphasizing the need for resolution of the Kashmir dispute as per relevant UN resolutions had called upon the World Body to take steps to protect the Kashmiris from an impending genocide by India. He said that India’s Aug 5, 2019 action was against commitments New Delhi had made to the people of Kashmir and the world.

The experts, who preferred to be remain anonymous as Modi regime has started eliminating critics of India like Advocate Babar Qadri, maintained that Prime Minister Imran Khan had rightly impressed upon the world community to prosecute the Indian civil and military personnel for their crimes against humanity in IIOJK.

As per the report, they added that the number of steps taken by New Delhi after August, last year, testified Mr. Khan’s concern that India was attempting to obliterate the distinct Kashmiri identity by altering IIOJK’s demography.

The report citing the analysts warned that peace in South Asia would remain at peril until Kashmir dispute was resolved on the basis of international legitimacy as was also stressed by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Like this: Like Loading...