Archive: Current Month

September 2020
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
282930  

Archives

IIOJK receives season’s first snowfall in Gulmarg

Misc Add comments
Kashmir Media Service

Srinagar, September 27 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the popular ski destination of Gulmarg in north Kashmir has received the first snowfall of the season.

The light snowfall has given a new look to Gulmarg which remains deserted since August 5 last year when Indian imposed a military siege following abrogation of IIOJK’s special status.

Meanwhile, rains lashed Srinagar and parts of the Kashmir valley bringing temperatures further down.

According to the Director Department of Meteorology, Sonum Lotus weather is likely to change further towards the first week of October. KMS—2A


Leave a Reply

Kashmir Media Service | Login
%d bloggers like this: