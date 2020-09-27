IIOJK receives season’s first snowfall in Gulmarg

Srinagar, September 27 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the popular ski destination of Gulmarg in north Kashmir has received the first snowfall of the season.

The light snowfall has given a new look to Gulmarg which remains deserted since August 5 last year when Indian imposed a military siege following abrogation of IIOJK’s special status.

Meanwhile, rains lashed Srinagar and parts of the Kashmir valley bringing temperatures further down.

According to the Director Department of Meteorology, Sonum Lotus weather is likely to change further towards the first week of October. KMS—2A

