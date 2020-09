Srinagar, September 27 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, police have arrested two youth in two separate cordon and search operations from Islamabad and Kupwara districts.

The police have claimed to have arrested a ‘militant’ and an over ground worker (OGW) of the ‘militants’ in the Kapran area of Dooru in the south Kashmir district and Mandigam Kralgund area of north Kashmir’s Handwara.

Like this: Like Loading...