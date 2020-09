Srinagar, September 27 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred two Kashmiri youth in Pulwama district, today.

The troops killed the youth during a cordon and search operation, jointly launched by 50 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) of Indian Army, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Indian police in Samboora area of Awantipora.

The operation continued till last reports came in.

