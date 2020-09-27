APHC ridicules Modi’s demand for UNSC seat

Srinagar, September 27 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference Secretary General, Moulvi Bashir Ahmad Irfani has said that the speech of the Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, at the UN General Assembly was far from the reality.

Moulvi Bashir Ahmad Irfani in a statement issued in Srinagar said, Kashmir is neither an integral part of India nor a border dispute. “It is, instead, a matter of life and death for the people of Jammu and Kashmir.”

He said that the world powers should resolve the Kashmir dispute in its historical context. He said that India has been holding the peace of the region hostage for the last seven decades by ignoring the facts and adopting a stubborn approach on the fundamental rights of the Kashmiri people.

The APHC leader said Kashmir was not a border dispute between the two countries but a global issue and the United Nations’ role regarding implementation of its resolutions on Kashmir has been criminal. He said the Kashmiri people have been facing illegal occupation, state terrorism and political injustice at the hands of India for the past seven decades.

Moulvi Bashir referring to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s demand for inclusion of India as a permanent member of the UN Security Council asked how New Delhi could raise such demand when “it is involved in state terrorism in occupied Kashmir as well in the region. The United Nations and the world democracies must now stand by the facts and understand the reality how India is carrying out massacre in occupied Kashmir.”

He urged the United Nations to give Kashmiris the right to self-determination for peace in the region. He said that Kashmiri people were sacrificing for the cause of freedom and the UN should play its role in resolving the Kashmir issue as per its resolutions.

