PM Imran hailed for raising Kashmir dispute at UNGA

Srinagar, September 27 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Hurriyat leaders and organizations have continued to thank the Pakistan Prime Minister, Imran Khan, for raising the Kashmir dispute and exposing the Indian state terrorism in the territory at the United Nations General Assembly.

The Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Islamic Political Party, Muhammad Yousuf Naqash in a statement issued in Srinagar said that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s address truly represented the aspirations of people of Kashmir. He added that Imran Khan in his address illustrated Pakistan’s clear Kashmir policy and urged New Delhi to reciprocate and come clear on Pakistan’s offer.

APHC leader and the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Social Peace Forum, Devinder Singh in a statement issued in Jammu welcomed the address of Prime Minister Imran Khan to the General Assembly. He said that Imran Khan rightly highlighted the Indian atrocities in the occupied territory and exposed the real face of Narendra Modi to the world. He said that the Pakistan Prime Minister proved to be a world leader by talking about Indian atrocities not only on Kashmiri people but also on Sikhs, Christians, Dalits and other minorities living in India.

The Chairman of Islami Tanzeem-e-Azadi, Abdul Samad Inqalabi in a statement issued in Srinagar thanked Pakistan for its continued moral, political and diplomatic support for the Kashmir cause. He added that Pakistan had always raised the Kashmir dispute in all international forums and supported its resolution through meaningful dialogue and in accordance with the Kashmiris’ aspirations.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir People’s Freedom League and ex Convener of APHC-AJK, Muhammad Farooq Rehmani in a statement in Islamabad, today, congratulated Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan for focusing on the plight of the Kashmiris under the Indian illegal and forcible occupation in his speech at the UN. He said, Kashmiris are deprived of all basic and UN guaranteed rights and the inalienable right of self-determination, including the technological rights to have benefits of internet and mobile phone services and access to press and platform and unrestricted travel movements across the world. “Indeed, Imran Khan has delivered an ideal speech on Kashmir, Palestine, Indian Muslims, scourges of Islamophobia and other economic and environmental issues to awaken the world conscience about the results that could threaten the future and existence of the world body.”

The General Secretary of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference Azad Jammu and Kashmir (APHC-AJK) chapter, Advocate Pervez Ahmad Shah, in a statement issued in Islamabad said that Prime Minister Imran Khan his address emphasized the need to resolve the Kashmir dispute and exposed the atrocities committed by the Indian Army in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

