Archive: Current Month

September 2020
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
282930  

Archives

Solidarity expressed with JKML leader’s family in IIOJK

HR Add comments
Kashmir Media Service

Srinagar, September 27 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Vice Chairman of Youth Social Forum (JKYSF) Tauseef Ahmed, today, visited the residence of Muslim League leader, Dr Ghulam Rasool at Chattabal in Srinagar and expressed solidarity with the bereaved family.

The JKYSF leader, speaking on the occasion, paid glorious tributes to Dr Ghulam Rasool and said that he was committed to the Kashmir cause.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and give courage to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss.


Leave a Reply

Kashmir Media Service | Login
%d bloggers like this: