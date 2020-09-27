Solidarity expressed with JKML leader’s family in IIOJK

Srinagar, September 27 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Vice Chairman of Youth Social Forum (JKYSF) Tauseef Ahmed, today, visited the residence of Muslim League leader, Dr Ghulam Rasool at Chattabal in Srinagar and expressed solidarity with the bereaved family.

The JKYSF leader, speaking on the occasion, paid glorious tributes to Dr Ghulam Rasool and said that he was committed to the Kashmir cause.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and give courage to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss.

