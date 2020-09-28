Anti-Urdu IIOJK bill becomes law after signed by Kovind

New Delhi, September 28 (KMS): Anti-Urdu bill has become law after it has been signed by Indian President President Ram Nath Kovind paving the way for inclusion of Hindi in the list of official languages in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The bill named Jammu and Kashmir Official Languages Bill, 2020, was passed by Indian parliament in the recently concluded Monsoon Session. The Jammu and Kashmir Official Languages Act, 2020, received assent of the President on Saturday, according to a gazette notification.

The move is seen by political analysts as part of Modi led fascist Indian government’s larger conspiracy to snatch away the Muslim identify of Jammu and Kashmir.

New Delhi in August last year abrogated Article 370 which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

