Burhan Wani’s father Muzaffar Wani hospitalized in IIOJK

Srinagar, September 28 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Muzaffar Wani, father of martyred popular youth leader, Burhan Muzaffar Wani, has been hospitalized.

Muzaffar Wani has been admitted after he contracted the deadly coronavirus and has been under observation at Soura Institute of Medical Sciences in Srinagar for a week now. As per doctors, the health condition of Muzaffar Wani is stable.

Muzaffar Wani, who has difficulty breathing, while speaking to media men, said that he contracted the deadly virus on September 16 and was then taken to Pulwama hospital.

He was then referred to Soura hospital after his health condition deteriorated and he developed breathing problems.

Besides Muzaffar Wani, his father, wife and mother are also COVID positive and were tested a few days ago. Muzaffar Wani’s mother is admitted at the same hospital while his wife and father are in quarantine at home.

Burhan Wani was martyred by the Indian forces at Kokernag in Islamabad on July 8, 2016 and his killing was followed by a popular uprising in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

