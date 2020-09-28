Glowing tributes paid to Kashmiri martyrs

Srinagar, September 28 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Hurriyat leaders have paid rich tributes to Kashmiri youth who were recently martyred by Indian troops at Awantipora in Pulwama and other areas of the territory.

Senior Hurriyat leader Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori in a statement issued in Srinagar said the Kashmir freedom struggle has entered a decisive phase as a result of the sacrifices of Kashmiri martyrs. He said the unresolved Kashmir dispute poses a serious threat to the peace in not only South Asia but the world at large. He added that a lasting solution to the longstanding Kashmir dispute would usher in a new era of peace and progress in the entire region. However, Sopori deplored that precious human lives were being lost in Jammu and Kashmir due to India’s traditional stubbornness. He expressed his heartfelt sympathies with the families of the martyrs.

In a statement, Chairman of Islami Tanzeem-e-Azadi, Abdul Samad Inqalabi, also paid rich tributes to Kashmiri martyrs Omar Nazir, Abu Rehan and Adil Ahmed who were martyred by troops in Sarhama area of Bijbhara in Islamabad district and Sambora area of Awantiipora in Pulwama district. He said that Kashmiri youth were sacrificing their lives for the liberation of their motherland from India’s illegal occupation.

He expressed deep sorrow and grief over the demise of Haji Muhammad Abdullah, General Secretary of the Islamic Research Institute.

