Indian army using chemical weapons in IIOJK

Srinagar, September 28 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, traces of chemical substance found on the body a youth who succumbed in Srinagar, today, to injuries he sustained after an explosive device planted by Indian troops went off during a recent cordon and search operation in Islamabad district.

The victim, identified, as Yaseen Ahmad Rather, was one of the four youth who were injured during a rescue operation after the troops blasted a house at Sirhama in Islamabad district. The traces of chemical substance on his body has proven that besides planting explosive material in debris of destroyed houses, Indian forces also use chemical weapons to target the youth as well as rescue workers. The objective of the use of highly inflammable chemicals is also to burn down dead bodies to make them beyond recognition.

The troops chopped off limbs of a youth who was martyred in Beijbehara, Islamabad, on Friday. Earlier, similar explosive material was used in Budgam and Srinagar operations.

Speaking to media persons civil society members urged the international community to inspect the houses destroyed by the troops and the charred dead bodies of the martyrs to ascertain the facts. Hurriyat leaders Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori and Abdul Samad Inqalabi in their statements paid rich tributes to the youth martyred by Indian troops in Pulwama and other areas of the territory.

