Srinagar, September 28 KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, police have arrested a youth in Pulwama district, today.

The youth identified as Faisal Ahmad Dar, a resident of Khankah Bagh Pampore, has been arrested near Konibal crossing in Pampore area of the district.

A police spokesman in a statement, today, claimed to have arrested a ‘militant’ in Pampore area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

