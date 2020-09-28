JKFM discusses current situation in IIOJK

Islamabad, September 28 (KMS): A special meeting of the Jammu and Kashmir Freedom Movement (JKFM) was held at the APHC office in Islamabad, today, with Muhammad Hussain Khateeb in chair.

The participants of the meeting discussed the current situation in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, especially the progress of Kashmir freedom movement in the districts of Jammu.

The meeting felt the need to urge the United Nations to implement its resolutions on Kashmir for peaceful settlement of the dispute and establishment of permanent peace in the region.

The participants of the meeting also appreciated the virtual address of the Prime Minister, Imran Khan to the UN General Assembly, saying the Prime Minister emerged as an advocate for the people of Kashmir as well as the oppressed Muslims of India. The address was a historic one and the Prime Minister became the spokesperson of the entire Muslim Ummah.

The meeting rejected the Indian move of August 5 and formulated a plan of action for future programmes.

The participants of the meeting strongly condemned the assassination of Babar Qadri Advocate and demanded that the killers, who are Indian agents and are active in trying to target the Hurriyat activists, should be brought before the people.

