Modi denounced for committing blatant rights violations in IIOJK

Islamabad, September 28 (KMS): Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his speech at the UN General Assembly tried to mislead the international community to justify his demand for UN permanent seat while the situation in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir reflects quite opposite scenario where the RSS-BJP nexus has started implementing its Hindutva agenda.

These views were expressed by APHC AJK leader and Vice Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir People’s Moment, Abdul Majeed Malik and other speakers during a meeting in Mirpur.

The meeting was attended and addressed by Syed Umair, Dilawar Khan, Sabit Khan, Muhammad Showkat and others.

The speakers on the occasion said that the issuance of more than 2 million domiciles to non-Kashmiris is an attempt to change the demography of the occupied territory.

They thanked the Prime Minister of Pakistan and the President of Turkey for their unequivocal stand on Kashmir. They appealed to the international community to do its best to resolve the Kashmir dispute.

