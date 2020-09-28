Pakistani women on way to meet LG detained in IIOJK

Srinagar, September 28 KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Indian police detained some Pakistani women married to former mujahideen at Gupkar in Srinagar after they tried to meet Lt Governor on Monday.

Some 11 Pakistani women had gone to meet Lt Governor, Manoj Sinha, however, they were detained by police and shifted to Ram Munshi Bagh Police Station.

Pakistani women in past have registered various protests, saying they are living as stateless citizens. They demand grant of either citizenship rights or deportation.

One of the women, who was part of the group, told media that they had gone to LG House on September 1 where they were told to come after two or three weeks. “Today we wanted to meet LG, but were detained by police. We wanted to request LG to deport us or address our grievances,” she said, adding they have been away from their families since the day they stepped foot in Kashmir Valley along with their Kashmiri husbands and kids.”

“We arrived in Kashmir in 2011 under ‘Rehabilitation Policy’ but since then we are not being allowed to meet our families back in different parts of Pakistan,” the woman added.

Pertinently, the then puppet Chief Minister of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Omar Abdullah in November 2010 had announced to rehabilitate former mujahideen and a large number of former mujahideen who had married in Pakistan arrived in Kashmir via Nepal.

“It has been almost 10 years since I saw my parents. We have been caged here and we don’t know why. What is our fault or that of our parents?” a couple of women said.

“Allow us to re-unite with our families,” they demanded.

