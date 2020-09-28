Youth injured by Indian Army planted device succumbs in IIOJK

Srinagar, September 28 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, a youth who sustained injuries after an explosive device planted by Indian troops went off during a cordon and search operation in Islamabad district on Friday succumbed at a Srinagar hospital, today.

Four persons were injured when the explosive device hidden by troops in the debris of a house exploded at Sirhama in the district. The troops as part of newly devised strategy destroyed the house with inflammable chemicals and planted some explosive device in the debris to kill the rescuers from general masses.

The deceased, indentified as Yaseen Ahmad Rather, was one of the four youth who were got injured during a rescue operation after the house was blasted by the troops in the area.

