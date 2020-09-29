China says it does not recognize so-called UT status of Ladakh

Beijing, September 29 (KMS): China has made it clear that Beijing does not recognize the so-called Union Territory of Ladakh illegally established by India, and opposes infrastructure construction in the disputed border areas.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said this while responding to a question on the ongoing border conflict with India, today, Global Times reported.

The report quoting Wang Wenbin further said that according to the recent consensus reached between China and India, “Neither side should take any actions in border areas that would complicate the situation, so as not to affect the efforts of both sides to ease the situation.”

