Hindu police officer in Jammu attacking Muslims, Islam on twitter

Jammu, September 29 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Muslim Joint Action Committee, an umbrella organization of Jammu based Muslims, has said that a Hindu police officer is involved in wanton vilification and repeated attacks through his tweets on Islam.

The Committee in a letter to the relevant quarters said that Senior Superintendent of Police Security, Jammu, Swarn Singh Kotwal who operates his personal twitter handle uses hateful language against Islam and Muslims.

“The accused on August 29, 2020 used an unexpected language to project all Muslims as terrorists by writing, ‘Time and again all political parties after every terrorist act of violence paddles aatankwad Ka Koi dharm Nahin hota [Terrorists have nor religion]……but this I think is the biggest fraud being played on all of us. From Delhi, Bangalore to Sweden the religion is very much visible. Sri Lanka and Burma knew it in days,” said the letter, attached with screenshot of the said tweet.

The letter has also been marked to the Inspector General of Police Jammu, SSP Jammu, and SSP Cyber Police Station Kashmir.

“Isn’t it interesting that people of only one religion take to rioting, burning public property, loot, arson and plunder each time they feel their religion is insulted…no matter which….”. The said accused responded by saying, “Because they are taught so”.

“Muslims are considered to be a threat …,” the police officer further wrote, “…….the need is to open the eye rather to close it.”

The letter said that the police officer through his personal Twitter account has been resorting to a planned and sinister campaign in order to malign Muslims and Islam and create an atmoshphere of Islamophobia.

The Muslims of Jammu demanded a stern action against the said police officer.

