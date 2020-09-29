IFFJHR sends detailed report about HR abuses by troops in IIOJK to ICJ

Srinagar, September 29 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Chairman of International Forum for Justice and Human Rights Jammu and Kashmir (IFJHRJK), Muhammad Ahsan Untoo, has sent to the International Court of Justice at Hague in Netherlands, a detailed report regarding the human rights violations by Indian troops in the territory.

The report says that as many as 95,670 Kashmiris had been killed by the troops in the occupied territory since January 1989 till September 07, 2020, out of which 7,146 were killed in custody.

The report maintains that 160,983 civilians were arrested, while 110,355 structures were either destroyed or targeted through alleged arson.

The report adds that 22,918 women had been widowed while 107,798 children had been rendered orphaned due to the killings by the troops during the last 32 years.

Regarding alleged cases of rape and molestation, the report says that a total number of 11,219 women were either raped or molested.

The report includes a separate segment regarding events related to alleged violations that took place since the abrogation of Article 370 and 35-A on August 05 last year.

As per the report, 4 civilians were killed in custody, out of which three laborers from Rajouri were killed in Amshipora Shopian in July 2020, after being arrested by the Army in a stage-managed fake encounter, while one Shopkeeper from Sopore was killed in custody this month, after being arrested by Jammu and Kashmir police in a midnight raid at his residence.

The IFFJHR appealed to the world community and champions of human rights, including the International Court of Justice, to take cognizance of grave human rights violations being perpetrated by Indian troops in IIOJK and impress upon New Delhi to put an end to these violations and bring the perpetrators to book.

