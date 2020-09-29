Archive: Current Month

September 2020
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
282930  

Archives

IIOJK fruits growers, dealers complain of heavy losses

Human Rights Add comments
Kashmir Media Service

Fake Pesticide Mafia and Destruction of Apple IndustrySrinagar, September 29 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Kashmir Valley fruits growers and dealers have complained that fruit laden trucks are unnecessarily stopped by men in uniform at various points on Srinagar-Jammu highway for days together.

The fruits growers and dealers in a statement issued in Srinagar said the truck drivers who are able to pay huge amount to the forces’ personnel deployed at the highway are allowed to move ahead while others are forced to stay.

The statement said that the dealers and growers are facing heavy losses as their trucks laden with apples and pears are left to perish before they reach the market.


Leave a Reply

Kashmir Media Service | Login
%d bloggers like this: