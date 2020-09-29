IIOJK fruits growers, dealers complain of heavy losses

Srinagar, September 29 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Kashmir Valley fruits growers and dealers have complained that fruit laden trucks are unnecessarily stopped by men in uniform at various points on Srinagar-Jammu highway for days together.

The fruits growers and dealers in a statement issued in Srinagar said the truck drivers who are able to pay huge amount to the forces’ personnel deployed at the highway are allowed to move ahead while others are forced to stay.

The statement said that the dealers and growers are facing heavy losses as their trucks laden with apples and pears are left to perish before they reach the market.

