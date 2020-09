Srinagar, September 29 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Indian troops conducting a cordon and search operation in Sangam area of Islamabad district came under attack on Tuesday.

The attack was carried out when the troops of Indian Army’s 3 Rashtriya Rifles were engaged in the operation in Marahama area of the district.

A police officer confirmed the attack and said a manhunt has been launched against the attackers. The CASO was going on when the report was filed.

