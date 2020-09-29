JKYSF, JKPL delegations visit victim families in IIOJK

Srinagar, September 29 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, delegation of Jammu and Kashmir Youth Social Forum and Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League visited residences of victims of Indian state terrorism in different areas of the territory.

A JKYSF delegation led by its General Secretary Zubair Hassan Mir visited the residence of detained party leader, Asif Ali in Pulwama district, today. Asif Ali who is JKYSF district Pulwama President is under illegal detention of India for the past six months. Zubair Mir while expressing sympathies with the family of the detained leader prayed for his early release.

The JKYSF also expressed solidarity with party Chairman Omar Aadil Dar whose grandfather, Ghulam Ahmed Ganai passed away on Monday

Meanwhile, the JKPL delegation during its visit to the residence of a martyred woman, Kausar Riaz, at Batamaloo in Srinagar offered condolences with her family. She was recently killed by Indian troops in the area.

The JKPL delegation while paying tributes to the martyred woman urged world human rights bodies to send their teams to Kashmir to monitor the gross human rights violations by Indian forces in the territory. The team also visited the victim whose house was destroyed by Indian troops in Batamaloo.

