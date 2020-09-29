Over 95% youth in IIOJK opposed to removal of Article 370: Study

Srinagar, September 29 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, a study conducted by the Kashmir University of Science and Technology has confirmed that more than 95% of youth in the territory are opposed to the removal of Article 370, which granted special status to the disputed Jammu and Kashmir.

Titled as ‘A Study on Jammu and Kashmir Present, Past and Views of Students on Article 370 abrogation’, the study has been published in International Journal of Latest Research on Humanitarian and Social Science.

Conducted by Dr Bilal Ahmad Butt, faculty at the Kashmir University, the research has studied many aspects of the impact of conflict and abrogation of Article 370 on Kashmiri youth. It says 97% of males and 94% of females in Kashmir are against the abrogation of Article 370.

The data in the research reveals, “As per students’ understudy, the main threats due to abrogation of Article 370 is religious identity (39.5%), demographic change (27.5%), cultural identity (25%), and life security (8%). The students, as per the study, feel that life in Kashmir will be tougher in the future than earlier.”

The research also found that 90.5% of male and 77.5% of female respondents feel that abrogation of Article 370 will increase the armed conflict in Kashmir.

The research depicts that 94.5% male and 93.5% female respondents reported that revocation of Article 370 cannot change the status of Kashmir issue. Around 92% male and 90% female respondents reported that there will be no development in Jammu and Kashmir after Article 370 abrogation.

Kashmir political parties also agree with the results of this study and say that no one across Kashmir is in favour of abrogation of Article 370.

Hussnain Masoodi, National Conference and Member of Indian Parliament said, “Everyone in Kashmir is against it because it will have far reaching consequences.”

