UN urged to probe Indian war crimes in IIOJK

Srinagar, September 29 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference, other Hurriyat organizations and human rights activists have called upon the international community and the United Nations to set up a special tribunal to investigate war crimes committed by India in the territory.

The APHC, Tehreek-e-Wahdat-e-Islami and rights activists in their separate statements issued in Srinagar strongly reacted to the reports about the use of chemicals during the so-called siege and search operations in Kashmir. Human rights activist Muhammad Ahsan Untoo sent a detailed report to the International Court of Justice on human rights violations by India in IIOJK and urged the global body to bring the perpetrators to justice.

Meanwhile, the Amnesty International has stopped its operations in India as a result of reprisals from the Modi-led fascist Indian government over highlighting serious rights violations by Indian troops in IIOJK and against Indian Muslims. The watchdog said that the Modi government is indulging in a witch-hunt of human rights organisations. The Amnesty said its bank accounts have been frozen and it has been forced to lay off staff, and suspend all its campaign and research work. Rajat Khosla, the Amnesty’s senior director in a media interview said, the rights body has been facing an onslaught of attacks, bullying and harassment by the Indian government in a very systematic manner.

A study conducted by the Kashmir University of Science and Technology has revealed that more than 95% of youth in the territory are opposed to the removal of Article 370, which granted special status to the disputed Jammu and Kashmir. The study has been published in International Journal of Latest Research on Humanitarian and Social Science.

An analytical report released by Kashmir Media Service says that Indian government in negation of fundamental human rights is using every brutal tactic to muzzle the voice of the Kashmiris for their right to self-determination, mandated by a number of UN resolutions.

Delegations of Jammu and Kashmir Youth Social Forum and Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League visited residences of victims of Indian state terrorism in different areas of the territory. They also expressed solidarity with Omar Aadil Dar whose grandfather, Ghulam Ahmed Ganai, passed away in Srinagar on Monday.

Panelists at a webinar termed the India’s move to abrogate Article 370 and induction of a new domicile law for IIOJK as a flagrant violation of Geneva Conventions and the UN Security Council resolutions on Kashmir. The event was hosted by Kashmir Institute of International Relations in collaboration with World Muslim Council and was addressed by Labour Party MP Sarah Owen, MP Paul Bristow, Masroor Abbas Ansari, Syed Faiz Naqshbandi and Altaf Hussain Wani.

On the other hand, Chinese Foreign Ministry has made it clear that Beijing does not recognize the so-called Union Territory of Ladakh illegally established by India, and opposes infrastructure construction in the disputed border areas.

