World should probe Indian war crimes in IIOJK: TWI

Srinagar, September 29 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Tehreek-e-Wahdat-e-Islami, a constituent of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference, has said that terrorist Indian government led by Narendra Modi is committing massive war crimes against unarmed Kashmiris.

A Tehreek-e-Wahdat spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar urged the international community to take immediate notice of the use of chemicals by Indian troops during the so-called siege and search operations in Jammu and Kashmir. He expressed grave concern over the media reports about the presence of chemical particles on the body of Yasin Ahmed, a Kashmiri youth who was martyred in an explosive device planted by the Indian Army in Sirhama area of Islamabad district, the other day.

The use of chemicals by India is a clear violation of international law and it is the responsibility of the global community to hold India accountable, he added.

The spokesman said that the Indian Army was burning the bodies of martyred Kashmiri youth with explosive material and mutilating them to make them unrecognizable. He said the use of any kind of chemical weapons was banned under international.

“It is a great crime but India is violating all international laws to suppress the Kashmiris’ struggle for freedom.”

The spokesman said that the violations of human rights by the Modi government in Jammu and Kashmir were eye-opening for the international community. He also asked the United Nations to set up a special tribunal to investigate war crimes committed by India in the occupied territory.

