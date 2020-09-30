APHC vows to oppose establishment of CRPF camps in IIOJK

Srinagar, September 30 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference while strongly reacting to the Indian government’s decision to acquire hundreds of acres of land for construction of camps for its paramilitary Central Reserve Police Force has said that the Kashmiris would resist the move, tooth and nail.

The APHC spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar said Jammu and Kashmir is an internationally recognized dispute and settlement of outsiders in the territory is violation of the UN resolutions on Kashmir.

Hailing the sacrifices and contribution of the veteran Hurriyat leader, Syed Ali Gilani, who has turned 91-year-old, the spokesman said that the towering leader had proved himself as a true symbol of uncompromising resistance against the forced occupation of the territory by India.

He said that the people of Kashmir need his guidance and leadership as Gilani in his all capacity had been a guide and an inspiration with his fearlessness, steadfastness, farsightedness, courage and determination for the oppressed Kashmiri people.

The APHC spokesman added that Syed Ali Gilani’s sacrifices would go down in the history as a golden chapter and prayed for his long and healthy life.

