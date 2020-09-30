EU raises concern over Modi regime’s actions against AI

New Delhi, September 30 (KMS): The European Union (EU) has expressed concern over the Indian government’s actions against the prominent human rights watchdog, Amnesty International (AI), that led to the suspension of the operations of the organization in India.

The Amnesty International in a statement on Tuesday said, reprisals from the Modi-led fascist Indian government over findings on arbitrary detentions and the use of excessive force and torture by troops in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir and questions over investigations in incidents like Delhi riots have forced the Amnesty International to halt its operations in India. The Amnesty said its bank accounts have been frozen and it has been forced to lay off staff in the country, and suspend all its campaign and research work. It also said that the Modi government was indulging in a witch-hunt of human rights organizations.

The European Union spokesperson for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Nabila Massrali, in an interview with an Indian English daily said the EU hopes that the global human rights agency can continue its work in India.

“We have already raised the issue with our Indian interlocutors in New Delhi and in Brussels, expressing our concerns and the expectation that these issues will be solved, and we will continue to do so,” Massrali said.

She said, the European Union highly values the work of Amnesty International worldwide and hopes that the matter will be resolved, allowing Amnesty to continue its activities in India without interruption.

