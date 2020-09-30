India persecuting minorities: President Alvi

Islamabad, Sept 30 (KMS): President Dr Arif Alvi has said that India has been persecuting the minorities and international community is required to take note of gross human rights violation by Indian security forces against Muslims and other minority groups.

He was talking to High Commissioners and Ambassadors-designate of South Africa, Italy, Egypt, Sri Lanka, Iraq, Qatar and Switzerland, who called on him separately in Islamabad.

The President apprised the envoys about the human rights violations and brutalities being committed by India against the Muslims of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

He said that Pakistan wants to promote relations with all friendly countries in the areas of mutual interest and is making efforts for promoting peace and stability in the region.

Earlier, High Commissioners and Ambassadors-designate of these countries presented their credentials to the President.

