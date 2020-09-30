Modi regime identifies 29 locations to set up CRPF camps in IIOJK

Srinagar, September 30 (KMS): To further Hindutva agenda by bringing the demographic change in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Modi led fascist Indian regime has now used its Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) to seek land to establish permanent camps for its battalions in the territory.

A meeting for the identification and transfer of land to establish Battalion Camps Sites or (BCSs) in IIOJK was held at the Indian Ministry of Home Affairs last week, and was attended by senior ministry officials as well as those from the CRPF, Police and the local administration.

Reliable sources have confirmed that IIOJK administration would expeditiously dispose of requisitions made by the CRPF after it places request for land according to its requirements. “These requisitions are considered important and are to be dealt with in a time-bound manner,” a senior IIOJK functionary told media in Srinagar, adding that several departments are involved in the process.

The CRPF has provided a list of nine locations in the Jammu region and 20 in Kashmir where the proposed BCSs are to be established. The locations in Jammu include in Ramban district, where the CRPF has sought 41.77 acres of land. Its requests for Kathua, Jammu, Udhampur, Doda, Reasi and Rajouri are unspecified.

“In Kashmir, the CRPF has identified 20 locations in Srinagar, Badgam, Ganderbal, Bandipora, Baramulla, Kupwara, Islamabad, Kulgam, Pulwama and Shopian. It wants around 8 acres in Srinagar’s Zakura area, 5 acres in Ganderbal, 5 acres in Pulwama’s Kakpora area and 7 acres in Qazigund. Eight of the 20 locations in Kashmir are in southern part of the Valley, while the rest are in central and north Kashmir,” the sources added.

