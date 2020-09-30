Shehryar expresses concern over AI officials’ harassment by India

Islamabad, Sept 30 (KMS): Chairman Kashmir Committee of Parliament Shehryar Khan Afridi has expressed grave concern over reports of ‘continuing crackdown’ and ‘harassment’ by Indian government of the Amnesty International officials in India.

According to a press release, Amnesty and other rights groups have accused police of complicity in Delhi riots during which at least 50 people, most of them Muslims, were killed.

The Amnesty International has also exposed Indian forces’ atrocities in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Talking to journalists in Islamabad, he said, the human rights watchdog says that the right-wing government of India has frozen the bank account of its India branch, forcing it to lay off staff, stop campaign and research work in India.

Afridi urged the United Nations Human Rights Council and other international human rights groups to take immediate measures to provide adequate and urgent security to the officials of the rights bodies and groups working in India.

