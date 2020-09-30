Surge in Indian state terrorism in IIOJK denounced

Srinagar, September 30 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Young Mens League (JKYML) and Jammu and Kashmir Students Youth Forum (JKSYF) have strongly denounced the stepped up state terrorism and killing of innocent Kashmiri youth by Indian troops across the territory.

The JKYML and JKSYF in a joint statement issued in Srinagar said that the delegations of the two political organizations visited Kulgam and Islamabad areas and expressed condolences and solidarity with the families of the youth recently martyred by Indian troops.

The JKYML delegation comprised Aashiq Hussain Magray, Siraj Ahmed and Zeeshan Butt while the JKSYF team consisted of Meraaj Sheikh, Maqbool Rathar and Fayaz Ahmed Changa.

Expressing their pain and anguish over the loss of human life, the delegates asserted that the Indian brutalities would only breed more hatred against New Delhi and reinforce the Kashmiris’ resolve and urge for securing freedom from the Indian yoke. They paid glowing tributes to the martyred youth and said that the Kashmiri people would accomplish the mission of their martyrs at all costs.

