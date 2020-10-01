‘AI move to suspend work in India will affect millions of Indians, Kashmiris’

Srinagar, October 01 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Islami Tanzeem-e-Azadi has said that the move by Amnesty International to suspend its work in India was a very serious matter and will have a direct impact on millions of Indians and the people of Kashmir.

The spokesman of Islami Tanzeem-e-Azadi in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the Amnesty International was concerned about human rights violations in IIOJK and the inhuman treatment of religious minorities, lawyers and members of civil society and media and in the present situation it is a shame for the Indian government to demand permanent membership of the United Nations Security Council.

He said that the recent report of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights and other reports on the deteriorating human rights situation in India and IIOJK should be eye-openers for the United Nations.

He added that the people of Kashmir had strongly condemned the decision of the Indian government to acquire hundreds of kanals of land for setting up illegal camps for Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in IIOJK and Kashmiris would oppose it at every level.

The spokesman said that Jammu and Kashmir was an internationally recognized dispute and the settlement of non-Kashmiris in IIOJK was in violation of the UN resolutions.

Paying homage to the sacrifices and services of Syed Ali Gilani, who has turned 91-year-old, he said that his great personality was a source of hope and a sign of encouragement for the people of Kashmir against the India’s illegal occupation of Jammu and Kashmir.

The spokesman said that Syed Ali Gilani had always been a symbol of courage, steadfastness, bravery and determination for the oppressed Kashmiri people and they needed his guidance and leadership. He said that the sacrifices of Syed Ali Gilani for the Kashmir cause would be written in golden letters in the history of Jammu and Kashmir.

