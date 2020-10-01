Farooq Rehmani condemns Indian court’s decision

Islamabad, October 01 (KMS): The Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Freedom League (JKPFL), Muhammad Farooq Rehmani, has strongly castigated an Indian special court of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for acquitting all the 32 persons involved in the demolishing of Babri mosque.

Muhammad Farooq Rehmani in a statement issued in Islamabad said that in the sacrilegious and terroristic act and the judgment to absolve the criminals of their crime, the Indian government and the judges were hand in glow. He added that undoubtedly from 1992 to this decision of the Lucknow court including the permission to construct Ram Mandir at the demolition site, the Indian BJP and hypocrite Hindu leadership had challenged the United Nations charter and manifesto.

He said that Pakistan must raise the issue of Babri Mosque and acquittal of the terrorists involved in the Babri Masjid demolition case in the current UN General Assembly session forcefully and emphasize upon the world urgency to fighting against the scourges of religious extremism of the fascist Hindutva regime of India.

Like this: Like Loading...