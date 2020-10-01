FM pledges Pakistan will continue to raise its voice for Kashmiris

Islamabad, Oct 01 (KMS): Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has pledged that Pakistan will continue to raise its voice for Kashmiris at every international forum until the Kashmiri brothers are not liberated from Indian tyranny and achieve the right to self-determination.

Talking to former Prime Minister and President PTI of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry who called on him in Islamabad, he made it clear that the Kashmir issue is an important pillar of Pakistan’s foreign policy.

On the occasion, Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry apprised the Foreign Minister about the preparations being made so far for the forthcoming elections in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and the situation related to party affairs.

