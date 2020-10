Islamabad, Oct 01 (KMS): Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood and Norwegian State Secretary Jens Frølich Holte held virtual consultations.

In a tweet, Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said that there was an extensive exchange of views including growing Pakistan-Norway ties, Covid-19 response and rise of Islamophobia.

He said that they also discussed grave situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and Pakistan’s contribution to Afghan peace process.

Like this: Like Loading...