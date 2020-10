IIOJK journalist dies of heart attack

Srinagar, October 01 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, a Kashmiri journalist died after he suffered heart attack in Baramulla district, today.

Javaid Ahmad, who was a correspondent of Srinagar based English daily Rising Kashmir died of heart attack when he was on his way to Srinagar from Watergam area of Baramulla district.

Javaid suddenly fell unconscious after suffering a massive heart attack in Pattan area. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

Like this: Like Loading...