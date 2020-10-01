India extends ban on 4G internet service in IIOJK

Srinagar, October 01 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Indian authorities have extended ban on high-speed internet service in the territory till October 21.

An order issued by Shaleen Kabra, Principal Secretary of Home Department of the occupied territory said that the ban on high-speed internet would remain in force in all but two districts – one each in Kashmir Valley and Jammu.

The authorities had ordered restoration of high speed mobile data services in Ganderbal and Udhampur on the night of August 16, 2020. However, in all other districts, the speed was directed to continue to be restricted to 2G only.

It is to mention here that Narendra Modi-led fascist Indian government had suspended the internet and mobile phone services in IIOJK on August 05, 2019 when it revoked the special status of the territory and placed it under military siege. Although, the Indian government claims that landline phones and 2G internet services have been restored in the occupied territory but the residents continue to suffer immensely due to absence of prepaid mobile and 4G internet connectivity, particularly amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Hurriyat leaders, political activists and several international organizations working for rights of common people and journalists including Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch, Reporters Without Borders and Committee to Protect Journalists have time and again demanded restoration of 4G internet service in IIOJK to help the residents of the territory to deal with an unprecedented situation caused by the COVID-19. However, the Modi regime has paid no attention to the pleas and keeps on extending the ban on the service.

Like this: Like Loading...