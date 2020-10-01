Indian troops martyr 18 Kashmiris in September

Srinagar, October 01 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Indian troops in their continued acts of state terrorism martyred eighteen (18) Kashmiris including one in custody during the last month of September.

According to the data issued by the Research Section of Kashmir Media Service, today, these killings rendered two (2) women widowed and four (4) children orphaned.

During the period, at least sixteen (16) persons were injured due to the use of brute force including firing of bullets, pellets and teargas shells by Indian troops and police personnel on peaceful protesters in the territory. Indian police and paramilitary personnel arrested eighty eight (88) people and destroyed or damaged fourteen (14) residential houses and structures during five hundred sixty seven (567) cordon and search operations in different areas of the territory in the month.

Meanwhile, Indian troops martyred 148 Kashmiris during violent cordon and search operations in last six months in IIOJK.

Like this: Like Loading...