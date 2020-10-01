Outrage over court verdict on Babri Masjid demolition case

‘Verdict satisfies collective conscience of Hindutva’

New Delhi, October 01 (KMS): Different political and religious leaders and organizations in India have expressed outrage over the verdict of a Lakhnow court in the Babri Mosque demolition case terming it as complete travesty of justice.

The Babri Masjid was demolished in broad daylight in Ayodhya on December 6, 1992 and the Indian court has acquitted all the 32 leading people involved in the case citing inconclusive evidence against them. Those acquitted include former deputy Prime Minister, L K Advani, former minister M M Joshi and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Kalyan Singh.

The Communist Party of India Marxist (CPI-M) leader, Sitaram Yechury, in a tweet said, “A complete travesty of Justice. All charged with criminal conspiracy to demolish Babri Masjid acquitted. It self imploded? The Constitution Bench headed by then CJI (Chief Justice of India) had said that demolition was an “egregious” violation of law. Now this verdict! Shame.”

The President of All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM), Asaduddin Owaisi, speaking to reporters in Hyderabad said, this judgment satisfies the collective conscience of Hindutva and its followers and ideology. He wondered how the court could state that there was no conspiracy in the matter. “Was it some sort of magic that on December 6 the Masjid was demolished? Who called for the assembling of the people over there? Who made sure that they entered over there?” he asked.

A senior member of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board, Maulana Khalid Rasheed Firangi Mahali, in a statement said that organisations representing the community will together decide whether they need to challenge or not the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court verdict in the Babri Mosque demolition case. “Everybody knows how the Babri mosque was demolished on December 6, 1992, in Ayodhya and how all rules were flouted,” he said.

In its verdict on the Ramjanmabhoomi land dispute case on November 09, last year, the Indian Supreme Court had said that Muslims were wrongly deprived of their mosque, he said, adding that the demolition of the mosque was an illegal act.

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) said that it was not surprised over the special court’s verdict acquitting all involved in the Babri Masjid demolition case. “The court has given verdict in the case. It was expected, and hence, we are not surprised,” Maharashtra minister and NCP spokesman, Nawab Malik, said in a video message.

The President of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), M K Stalin, in a statement said the CBI failed to act fairly in the Babri mosque demolition case and that the investigating agency has become a caged parrot of the BJP-led regime. Despite the Supreme Court’s judgment that “the entire structure of the mosque was brought down in a calculated act of destroying a place of public worship,” the CBI failed to prove the conspiracy in the case and it was a blow to the rule of law, he said. Destroying any place of worship was unjust and a gross illegal act, he added.

