Protest in Geneva against HR violations in IIOJK

Geneva, October 01 (KMS): The Tehreek-e-Kashmir Europe and Kashmir Institute of International Relations (KIIR) held a strong protest demonstration outside the Headquarters of United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva to draw the world attention towards the continued bloodshed and human rights violations by Indian troops in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The protest demonstration, held on the sidelines of the ongoing 45th session of the UN Human Rights Council, was addressed by Fahim Kayani, President of Tehreek-e-Kashmir, UK, Mehmood Sharif, President of Tehreek-e-Kashmir, Europe, Italy, Ejaz Ahmed Tahir, President of Tehreek-e-Kashmir, Europe, Switzerland, Ch Zahid Iqbal, President of South Zone Tehreek-e-Kashmir, UK, Raja Saeed-uz-Zaman, General Secretary of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Switzerland, prominent Sikh leader, Karan Singh, and many others.

Exposing Indian brutalities in the occupied territory, the speakers sought the world community’s urgent attention towards the impending humanitarian crisis in IIOJK that has been reeling under heightened violence, state repression and undeclared military siege for more than a year now.

Referring to the deteriorating political and human rights situation in IIOJK, they said that the Modi-led fascist regime had broken all records of brutalities and deception in the territory.

Calling for an immediate end to violent actions and withdrawal of all actions taken by the BJP government since 5th August 2019, the speakers said under the Modi regime people in IIOJK have faced deepening human rights crisis.

Urging the international community to help end the vicious cycle of state terrorism in the occupied territory, they said, “It is high time that the world community should play its role and influence the government of India to stop violence and pave way for peaceful settlement of the Kashmir dispute that has been a cause and consequence of tension in the region”.

