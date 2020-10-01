‘Verdict on Babri Masjid is based on utter injustice’

‘Srinagar, October 01 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir,Anjuman Sharie Shian President Agha Syed Hassan Al-Moosvi Al-Safvi and Chairman of Islamic Political Party Jammu and Kashmir, Mohammad Yousuf Naqash, have strongly criticized an Indian court’s verdict in the demolition of Babri Masjid case.

Agha Syed Hassan Al-Moosvi Al-Safvi in a statement issued in Srinagar, today, said that the court’s verdict is based on utter injustice, and is the reflection of the oppression and helplessness of Indian Muslims. He said the world knows how the Rath Yatra was organized by the BJP leaders and the millions of extremist Hindus involved in the yatra systematically assaulted the mosque and tortured Muslims.

Agha Moosvi appealed to the international community, especially the Muslim countries, to feel the pain of Indian Muslims and raise their voices in favor of the oppressed minorities in India.

Mohammad Yousuf Naqash in a statement said, the decision is based on biased approach, nullifying all actual evidences against the involved persons. This is how Muslim community and their identification is marred and tainted in India, he added.

Referring to the Indian Supreme Court’s proceedings, he said that the apex court in its verdict on the Ramjanam Bhoomi land dispute case on 9th November last year, had said that Muslims were wrongly deprived of their mosque, adding that the demolition of the masjid was an illegal act.

Yousuf Naqash said that despite clear verdict and evidence about Babri Masjid, the Indian Supreme Court in its contradictory verdict deprived Muslim community of their control over Babri Masjid and in a shocking verdict suggested another site for construction of Masjid. This was one more baffling decision, he added. KMS—12A/M

