Al-Moosvi leads prayers after 425 days of house detention

Srinagar, October 02 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Kashmir, senior APHC leader and President of Anjuman Shari Shian, Agha Syed Hassan Al-Moosvi Al-Safvi, led Friday prayers in Badgam district after 425 days of house detention.

A spokesman of Anjuman Shari Shian in a statement issued in Srinagar said that Agha Syed Hassan Al-Moosvi Al-Safvi was put under house arrest ahead of repeal of special status of IIOJK by Modi government on August 05, last year. He said that the detention of the party President was challenged in the High Court of the occupied territory.

The spokesman said that during hearing of the petition, the occupation authorities were asked to clear the position on the matter, to which they answered that he was free and was advised to stay safe in the prevailing situation.

He said that today, after spending more than 425 days under house detention at Darul Mustafa Shariat Abad in Badgam, Agha Hassan Al-Moosvi crossed all barricades that prevented his movement to lead the Friday congregational prayers and later he also paid visit to a shrine and a graveyard.

The spokesman welcomed the intervention of the court and hoped that all other political prisoners will also be freed and the basic rights of the people of the occupied territory will be restored.

